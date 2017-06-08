If Your Boss Says He “Hopes” You’ll Do Something, Here’s What He Really Means

Today is the biggest news day since November 9, 2016 , with most of America glued to the Comey hearings. One of the biggest talking points so far has been the former FBI director’s testimony that President Trump said he hoped that Comey would drop the investigation into Michael Flynn’s involvement with Russia. As he put it this morning:

"I took it as a direction," Comey says of Trump's one-on-one expression of "hope" that he would let Flynn inquiry go https://t.co/kgFjaliW70 pic.twitter.com/K5ARFFFCh1 — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) June 8, 2017

Here’s how Comey described an Oval Office meeting with Trump on Valentine’s Day, in a prepared statement ahead of today’s Senate hearing:

The President then returned to the topic of Mike Flynn, saying, “He is a good guy and has been through a lot.” He repeated that Flynn hadn’t done anything wrong on his calls with the Russians, but had misled the Vice President. He then said, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” I replied only that “he is a good guy.” (In fact, I had a positive experience dealing with Mike Flynn when he was a colleague as Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency at the beginning of my term at FBI.) I did not say I would “let this go.”

The internet exploded in debate over what exactly it means when your boss expresses their “hope” that you’ll do something.

Hoping and telling are two very different things, you would think that a guy like Comey would know that. #givemeabreak — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

So if I report workplace harassment to HR and they say "I hope you won't tell anyone" that's just fine? https://t.co/vXDpqXVzls — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 8, 2017