The Best Part Of Any Movie Is When Someone Says The Title, So Here’s 5 Minutes Of That

WHO: A video editor extraordinaire who goes by the sobriquet, Roman Holiday.

WHY WE CARE: Probably the best scene in Pulp Fiction was when John Travolta looked right into the camera and said, “Man, sometimes the criminal lifestyle feels more like, I don’t know, pulp fiction to me.” What a scene! Unforgettable. Except it did not happen, probably because Quentin Tarantino generally doesn’t literalize his evocative titles at any point in his films. Can you imagine if midway through Reservoir Dogs, Steve Buscemi broke up a fight between Harvey Keitel and Michael Madsen by saying “Stop acting like a couple of reservoir dogs, whatever those are.” It would have felt odd. Buscemi did not say that; instead he said the N-word, and it was gross.

Other intrepid filmmakers, however, are less concerned with whether an effort at putting the title in the movie itself comes across as sweaty. The Upright Citizens Brigade TV show once featured a sketch about those moments, but what’s better than the real thing? A new video called Title Drops collects a staggering four-and-a-half minutes of those titular line reads, each of them gems. The films range from classics like Chinatown to whatever the opposite of a classic is, like Suicide Squad. In some cases, the filmmakers clearly knew they were being cute in dropping the title, though, so be warned that there are nearly as many eye rolls as chuckles in this compilation.