From Adult Security Blankets To NASA’s New Astronauts: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned how a $200 adult security blanket perfected a formula most startups struggle with, what it really takes to hire and keep great developers, and the skills required for NASA’s future astronauts class.

These are the stories you loved in leadership for the week of June 5:

1. Why $200 Adult Security Blankets Are A Stroke Of Startup Genius

Two hundred dollars might seem like a lot to pay for a blanket, but that’s what Gravity, the self-described “blanket for sleep, stress, and anxiety” plans to charge its customers. The product recently raked in over $4.7 million in Kickstarter funding. How? According to Brian Scordato, who heads an accelerator for early-stage founders, Gravity successfully got customers excited about “an idea nobody’s ever heard of.” That’s something lots of startups fail at, and this week Scordato shared why.

2. I’m Stack Overflow’s COO—Here’s How To Hire (And Keep) Great Developers

In today’s tech-centric workforce, it’s more crucial than ever for businesses to hire and retain talented programmers. Yet outside of Silicon Valley, they’re often treated like “glorified typists,” according to Stack Overflow COO Jeff Szczepanski. This week he shared what steps companies can take to improve that state of affairs and make sure the best developers stick around for longer.