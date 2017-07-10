These 25 companies and countries produce more than 50% of global greenhouse gas emissions

According to a new report by environmental charity CDP, only 25 companies—including state-run entities and publicly traded corporations—are responsible for more than half the greenhouse gas emissions produced globally since 1988, when the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was created to address human-induced climate change. The biggest offenders by country include the usual suspects: China, India, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iran, and the U.S.
In terms of investor-owned companies, we can point the finger at ExxonMobil, Shell, BP, Chevron, Peabody, Total, and BHP Billiton—all of which are based in the U.S., Europe, or Australia. Check out the full report here.