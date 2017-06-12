How (And Why) To Launch Your Own Product Line, No Startup Required

This week, I’m working on my own line of dolphin beach towels. Last week, I designed some yoga mats. Next week, I’ll be working on unicorn beach towels. While bouncing from Hong Kong to Spain, I’ve been able to create, market, and sell my products all over the world using just my laptop and a Wi-Fi connection.

advertisement

advertisement

That’s the case, anyhow, for Allison Otterbein, who’s used print-on-demand platforms to build her travel and lifestyle brand, Numinous, from the road. “Since I don’t have to carry any inventory,” she says, echoing Denbow, “I’ve been able to build my business while traveling around the world! It allows me to focus more on design and marketing since the production and shipping is executed by the printer.” To get started yourself, these are some of the services whose pricing models and product catalogs I’d suggest checking out first: Printful

Printify

Cimpress Open

Gooten

Teespring Choose a few products you’d like to create for whatever target audience you have in mind. Next comes design —brainstorm a few of the ideas you’d like to bring to life. Related: Banking On Nostalgia—How Ban.do Figured Out What Millennial Women Want Step 2: Find A Talented Designer Since you aren’t physically sewing the tote bags or throwing and glazing the mugs that your designs will appear on, your main differentiator in the market really is the design. So don’t skimp on this! But don’t worry if you aren’t a talented graphic designer—you can always partner with somebody who is. I found a number of them using Upwork, Dribbble, and Behance. Without these expert freelancers, my store would still be just an idea in my head, like it was five years ago. Finding good design talent is the most difficult part of the process and takes a bit of upfront capital—and patience. After reviewing design portfolios, I’d recommend contracting four or five designers to create products for you as a test. From there, you’ll be able to quickly see which designer has an aesthetic similar to your vision. When giving direction to designers, I’ve found it’s often helpful to have samples of the type of aesthetic you can point to. Once you’ve enlisted a great designer, you’ll be able to work together to bring your ideas to life. After you finalize a design, most print-on-demand platforms let your choose from hundreds of products to put it on, from tank tops to cutting boards.

advertisement