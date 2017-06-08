Apple Uses Carl Sagan And Beautiful Images To Rebuke Trump’s Climate Policy

After President Trump decided to withdraw from the Paris Accord on climate change, many CEOs of major American companies voiced their disagreement with the decision, including GE’s Jeff Immelt, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Disney’s Bob Iger, and Goldman Sachs’ Lloyd Blankfein. It also prompted Apple CEO Tim Cook to send a company-wide memo outlining his thoughts on the decision .

Wednesday night, during the NBA Finals, Apple took its thoughts on the matter a step further with a new iPhone ad that makes clear where it stands. Using the same “Shot on iPhone” approach it’s been using for ages, this time backed by Carl Sagan reading an excerpt from his 1994 book Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future In Space.

Despite Earth being just a tiny part of what Sagan calls a vast cosmic arena, the famed astronomer says, “In all this vastness, there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves.”