Microsoft 365 bundles Windows and Office into one service

Microsoft has been pretty successful at inducing corporate customers to subscribe to Office 365, which turns the Office productivity suite into a pay-as-you-go service that includes all updates as they’re available. At its Inspire partner conference, the company just announced Microsoft 365 , which applies the same subscription approach to Office and Windows as a combo package .

Unlike Office 365, which is available in variants aimed at consumers, Microsoft 365 targets the workplace. The Enterprise version, with pricing tailored to each customer, will be available on August 1. The Business edition will go into public preview on August 2 and cost $20 per user per month when it’s officially launched later this year.