Cheddar just bought a stock-trading “game” that lets people play around with $100,000

Cheddar, the over-the-top business news TV channel, said today it acquired the online trading game StockStream. The game, created by a 26-year-old software engineer, allows players to vote on which stocks a portfolio should invest in. While the players’ money isn’t on the line—they are merely voting—the portfolio is real as can be.

When first launched earlier this year, StockStream had users playing around with $50,000, a personal investment from its founder. Now, with Cheddar’s involvement, the portfolio increased to $100,000. And what can be more fun than spending someone’s money? I guess, perhaps, actually making returns on that money would be better, but online beggars can’t be choosers.

[Photo: StockStream/Twitch]