What I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started My First Job

I can admit it now; I was completely clueless about a lot of things in my first job out of college. From navigating complicated office hierarchies to knowing exactly what to wear in the workplace , and just exactly how I was supposed to figure things out myself when I had no idea what I was doing. It took me a while to understand the etiquette and unspoken rules of the workplace that now seem so obvious .

Of course, I learned with time and would probably not trade my then-naivety for anything else. It did, after all, force me to learn lessons that are so drilled in my head now as a working person. If it wasn’t for my cringeworthy expectation that I was always going to be given clear instructions and then realizing I was wrong, my brain wouldn’t be set to the “automatically anticipate needs” mode that it’s on today. If it wasn’t for me being completely unhappy (and useless) in my first job, I might not have been brave enough to take the plunge and pursue the career that I really wanted.

I don’t have any regrets, but there are things that I wish someone told me before starting my first job out of college. I spoke to three twentysomethings who are 3 to 5 years into their working life about what they wish they knew before day one of their entry-level job.

1. It’s Okay Not To Know Everything, But It’s Equally Important To Be Resourceful

Starting a job means learning a whole new set of skills, and doing tasks that can seem alien to us. Liz Wessel, CEO and cofounder of WayUp–an online job marketplace for recent grads and college students–tells Fast Company that as a new associate product marketing manager for Google, she remembers asking so many questions and “always apologizing.”

But as Wessel reflects on her time at the tech giant, her willingness to ask questions actually benefited her as an employee. “I was able to move up the ranks much more quickly.” Now, as an employer, “you love someone that asks questions,” asserts the 27-year-old.

Of course everyone is busy, so while asking questions is good, it’s equally important to take the initiative to find the answers yourself. Erin Nordloh, a senior account executive at PAN Communications, says that in addition to asking questions, “it’s important to be resourceful,”–particularly in an age where everything is searchable on the internet. Nordloh recalls a time when she was about to write an email to a colleague to ask a question, and then decided that she would type her question into Google before pressing send. She found the answer right away.

2. Vetting Your Manager Is Equally As Important As Vetting The Company

For Caroline Cotto, a culture content creator at HubSpot, one of the things she wished she did in her first job–a researcher at a nutrition lab–was to dig deeper into what it’s like to work with her boss. “In the interview process, it’s critical to make sure you are not only being interviewed, but that you are interviewing your potential future manager. For me, it turned out that that my manager at the lab was an inspiring researcher, but her commitment to the research left little time for truly investing in the personal and professional growth of her staff.”