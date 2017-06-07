Nike Made Branded Bandages To Fight A Sports Injury Stigma In China

No matter where you are in the world, sports are a huge part of kids’ lives. Consequently, so is getting hurt with bumps, bruises, and even broken bones. These are the rites of passage for many a-growing athlete. We all know this, so understandably, parents can get a bit nervous for the safety of their child. But there’s a big difference between making sure your kid is protected and pushing that protection so far that you actually prevent the child from playing hard and building their skills.

In an effort to ease the concerns of overprotective parents in China, Nike and agency Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai created a series of bandages aimed at taking the focus off potential injury, and on the kids’ dedication and commitment. The “Badge of Honor” series is four different sets of 14 bandages that are designed for basketball, running, soccer, and skateboarding, and packaged in specially-designed sleeves that unfold into comic strips. The comics tell stories about young athletes who played hard, fell down, and then had the courage to get back up again.

It’s a good message, but let’s be honest, it’s also a pretty creative way for Nike to get yet another swoosh plastered on a young athlete. Given how Band-Aid pretty much owns the market for licensed bandages by soothing kiddie boo-boos with Star Wars, Spongebob Squarepants, Barbie, and more, it’s no surprise Nike’s looking to slap its logo on all that extra real estate around our kids’ knees and elbows.