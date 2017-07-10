This CDC map shows which areas have the highest rate of opioid painkiller prescriptions

With all the media coverage of the opioid epidemic over the last few years, here’s something you might not know: The amount of opioid painkillers being prescribed in the United States is actually going down. According to the CDC, that number peaked in 2010 at 782 morphine milligram equivalents (or MMEs) per capita and fell to 640 MME per capita in 2015. The CDC speculates that the decrease “might reflect growing awareness among clinicians and patients of the risks associated with opioids.”