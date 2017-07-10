Here are the best Amazon Prime Day 2017 deals

If you’ve been thinking about buying that Amazon Echo in the hopes that it just might save your life some day, now’s your chance. Prime Day, Amazon’s annual update on the classic Black Friday shopping sprees (minus the mall melees), starts at 9 p.m. EST on Monday, July 10, and will end at 3 a.m. EST on Wednesday, July 12. The behemoth sale will reach 13 different countries this year, letting the world share in deals like $50 off on Amazon Echo, which is a good enough reason to download the Amazon app or load up the website, sit on the edge of your seat, and hit refresh over and over again until the deal is live.

advertisement

To cash in on those Prime Day deals, you do have to be an Amazon Prime member, but you can get a free 30-day trial membership, which gives you access to all the deals, and then cancel. But why would you want to when there are two seasons of Catastrophe to watch? Amazon has already announced some of its biggest Prime Day deals and, according to BestBlackFriday.com, they include: * Amazon Echo for $89.99 (save $50) * Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation) for $34.99 (save $15) * Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99 (save $30) * Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, 8″ HD for $89.99 (save $40)

* 55-inch Samsung HDTVs (price TBD) * 40% Off Kindle Unlimited Membership * Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99¢ for four months There will also be savings up to 50% on select video games, consoles and accessories and 40% off on PC gaming laptops, desktops, and accessories. If you already own an Echo or Dot, you’ll have access to Alexa-exclusive deals and be able to save $20 on a Prime Membership by saying the magic words: “Alexa, sign me up for Prime.” Of course, the deals aren’t all tech. While you can’t get a bargain on your Whole Foods order (yet!), you can find deals on everything from Atul Gawande’s Being Mortal to poultry-flavored toothpaste for dogs, to a Blu-Ray DVD of Fifty Shades Darker. Check deals here, but be aware that like many Black Friday sales, these sales won’t necessarily save you money. Do your research before virtually elbowing grandma out of the way to save $10 on an Instant Pot that is on sale for less at five other websites.