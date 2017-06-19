Is Snapchat-Style Video The Productivity Tool Your Team’s Been Missing?

My dad was a kind and gentle man. The only time I saw him flustered was when the phone rang during dinnertime. He’d snatch up the receiver and lecture the telemarketer on the other end of the line: “Do you realize I’m eating dinner with my family?!”

For many people, that’s pretty much what getting any random business call feels like in 2017. The phone, quietly and quickly, has gone from a business communication tool to an annoyance and anachronism. The average cell phone user in 2011 made or received 12 calls on their phone a day, writer Cari Romm recently reported at Science of Us; a 2015 study saw individual call volumes drop to six. I suspect the last two years have seen that total plunge even further.

Meanwhile, more than 400 million “snaps” are sent each day via Snapchat; other personal video-sharing tools like Instagram and Facebook Stories are gaining popularity, too. It might sound unconventional, but these quick video clips that are filling our social feeds might just be the ideal replacement for voice calls at work. But are businesses ready to embrace social video?

My company decided to find out.

Why We Built Our Own Mini-Snapchat

As a B2B company, we were constantly reaching out to customers to fill our sales funnel—by phone. And that just wasn’t cutting it. The more we thought about it, the less sense this made. What if instead of sending emails and making phone calls, we could send short videos back and forth? Given that we’re a video company, we thought this might be a good solution, but would our prospective customers agree?

We put together a browser tool for recording and sending quick-hit, low-production-value business videos via email: Record on your computer. Click to send. Done. These videos give you the human element and the visual cues of a direct conversation, but they’re non-interruptive and asynchronous. And since they’re fired out via email, there’s no need for tech-wary businesses to embrace a totally new platform (á la Slack) just to communicate with us. Plus, there’s a permanent record of communications (unlike the ephemeral videos exchanged via Snapchat).