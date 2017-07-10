Inmates built hidden computers for porn and Tor

A group of inmates at the Marion Correctional Institution in Ohio used spare parts from an onsite computer skills and electronics recycling program to make two computers, which they then kept hidden in the ceiling of a training room closet, reports Ars Technica. The computers were active for about four months, and during that time the hard drives were loaded with porn, a VPN, a Windows proxy server, the Tor browser, and password hacking and email spamming tools. But hey, at least they had the good sense to load up some anti-virus software too.