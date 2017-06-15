Photo-Sharing Phenom VSCO Is Teaching Computers To Interpret Art Like A Human

Since launching in 2011, photo-sharing app VSCO has found a healthy niche among professional photographers and others looking to get feedback and improve their skills. On the surface, it offers an experience comparable to Instagram. But the idea is to share images as a way to connect with others and draw inspiration, not to increase your follower count or reach a certain number of likes, comments, or shares. (In fact, it doesn’t have comments or likes at all.)

“It’s really about that creative journey of becoming a better creator, and a place to find inspiration … and education,” says Joel Flory, cofounder and CEO of VSCO.

That goal led the company to its newest addition, Ava, a piece of machine-learning software that looks at every photo on the platform, identifies key attributes, and then uses that information to connect users with other creators who work in a similar style or often capture the same emotions. This tagging was previously done by humans at VSCO. Now Ava will handle the heavy lifting, using data from all the entire body of work on the service.

“What really makes it unique is how we married it with four years of human curation data, and how it will continue to be powered and trained by our curation team here VSCO,” says Flory. “So instead of just object recognition, we’re looking at it in the way that a human would be looking at a photo and trying to understand the quality and subtlety of it–not literally based exactly on what’s in the photo, but what you also might be inspired by if you’re inspired by that image.”

For instance, a photographer might enjoy capturing photos of sadness. Ava will be able to detect that in photos, see it as a theme across a person’s work, and then suggest other artists on the platform that shoot in a similar style that the poster might find interesting. “When you open the app every time, you feel that it’s there just for you,” Flory says.

How Ava Works

Ava is built on top of Sens, VSCO’s proprietary image-processing platform. Announced late last year, it’s the core piece of technology that everything on VSCO is built on top of.

“If you ever played with Legos as a kid, Sens is that green building pad that everything’s built on top of,” Flory says. “This is what’s allowed us from a photo perspective to kind of push the boundaries.” For example, Sens has already allowed the company to roll out support for the high-quality RAW file format in iOS, as well as introduce short video clips within the app.

“What we’re most excited about is what we can do with it moving forward,” says Flory. “We’re really trying to think about what the future of expression is and how we can build for the culture creators.” That means coming up with a smart way to look at the millions of photos that are posted on VSCO to learn not only about images but the artists behind them. Ava’s technology is doing that based on years of curation data from humans.