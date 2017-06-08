This Time, Evernote Consulted Its Users Before Revising Its Privacy Policy

Last December, Evernote announced plans to update its privacy policy. Most notably, it changed the wording to help it use machine-learning technology to make its note-taking service smarter, based on analysis of its users’ notes. Those changes, which were supposed to go into effect on January 23, were met with a tremendous amount of backlash from the Evernote community . What Evernote meant to be a way to help make the product better for users, its most loyal fans saw as a change that would give Evernote employees unfettered access to users’ private notes.

“We screwed up, and I want to be really clear about that,” Evernote CEO Chris O’Neill told me back in December after many customers promised to leave the platform. “We let our users down, and we let our company down.”

The uproar prompted the company to put the new policy change on hold so it could think further about how to approach privacy in a way that gave users confidence in the service going forward. Today it’s releasing a new privacy policy based on that introspection. In many ways, it does the same things as the December revise that never went into effect. But it makes it much clearer what notes Evernote will have access to–and crucially emphasizes that users will opt in to sharing their data, not will not be forced to do so.

“It starts with modernizing the policy,” O’Neill says. “We think that modern privacy policies should be straightforward. They should be simpler and shorter and written in user-friendly language both for our end users that use our products as an individual and those that use it in a business context.”

And that’s just what Evernote has done. The new policy is written in much simpler and easy-to-understand language and is housed in a new privacy center on Evernote’s website, making it easy to find.

Consulting The Watchdogs

In making its revisions, O’Neill says, “we spent an inordinate amount of time with privacy experts and watchdogs. We really, really vetted a lot of what we’ve done with them and got their blessing and approval.”

That sort of approval from the outside world is something that the company plans to get for any changes it decides to implement down the line. To help facilitate that, it’s put together a customer advisory board that it plans to meet with quarterly to seek input on “things big and small,” O’Neill says.