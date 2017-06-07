Apple Can Afford To Mess With Annoying, Snoopy Ads–And At WWDC, It Did

That was one of the more subtle messages coming out of Apple’s annual WWDC keynote this year. The company had plenty of eye-catching announcements, like the new HomePod speaker and a space gray iMac Pro, but buried among the myriad capabilities of the upcoming iOS 11 and MacOS High Sierra updates are a collection of features aimed at protecting users’ privacy by targeting annoying web ads.

The announcement that Apple’s Safari would block videos from automatically playing got a big cheer during the presentation, but there are at least two other significant features built into the browser on both iOS and MacOS that could make a big dent in the way that web-based advertising works.

The first are some adjustments to Safari’s Reader mode, which debuted way back in 2010. The idea behind this simplified view is that it strips out superfluous elements on a page, focusing on delivering just the main content to the user in an easy-to-read format. But that streamlined mode also strips out ads, which has caused some content providers to object that Apple was taking aim at their sites’ livelihood.

Reader has mostly languished over the past few years, but in iOS 11 and MacOS High Sierra it’s back in the spotlight, and it’s gotten a wide-reaching upgrade. You can now set Reader as the default mode for “every web article that supports it,” which will potentially turn a lot of articles into something that looks more like a PDF than graphics-laden web page. (Previously, you had to first load the site and then toggle into Reader, which at least gave ads a chance to show up before you bid them adieu.)

That new feature has a more granular option, too, letting you choose only specific sites that will load by default in Reader mode. So if you get annoyed at a particular site’s behavior, you can instruct it to never again present offending ads to your eyes. Apple’s new autoplay-blocking feature has a similar per-site option.

The company also announced a feature in Safari that will use its much touted machine-learning technology to block ads from following you around the web–you know, that annoying phenomenon where you buy a pair of shoes and then see ads for those exact shoes pop up on half a dozen sites. The feature promises to block the cross-site tracking tools that ad companies use to serve up those repetitive ads, and thus protect your privacy when you shop online.