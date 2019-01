Best Buy, look out! Amazon is launching its own “Geek Squad” to help customers set up gadgets in their home and also educate them about smart devices, reports Recode. For $99, the new service will see an “Amazon expert” come out to your place to set up the devices Amazon just delivered and teach you how to use smart-home tech, such as Amazon’s Echo. Do you see a theme here? Currently, Amazon’s Geek Squad is already live in seven markets.