Lululemon has already conquered our wardrobes. It now has designs on our home décor

Now that Lululemon has us all wearing yoga pants everywhere from the gym to work to chilling at home, it only makes sense that it is introducing the concept of athleisure into the rest of our lives. Today, ivivva by Lululemon, which targets teen girls, launches a capsule collection of furniture and home décor with PBteen, Pottery Barn’s line for teenagers.

The products are designed to spur teen and tween girls to live a full, active lifestyle, including the time they spend at home. For instance, one of the products is a mirror and barre that can be installed in a girls’ bedroom so she can practice yoga or ballet, and the bedding is designed to enhance sleep to prepare for the next day’s activity. ivviva by Lululemon also gave PBteen access to the wide selection of high-tech fabrics that it develops in its innovation lab. “One of the most interesting parts of this collaboration was incorporating ivivva’s insights about technical fabrics into our products,” Jennifer Kellor, president of PBteen, tells Fast Company. “For instance, we’ve found ways to use newly developed materials that offer soft and silky textures in our pillows and bed linens.”

Now that they’ve addressed the needs of young women, will the rest of us come next? Who knows: Soon we may be buying moisture-wicking sofas for our post-Bikram cool-down sessions at home.