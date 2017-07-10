Two more Middle Eastern airlines are now exempt from the laptop ban

Kuwait Airways and Royal Jordanian are the most recent airlines that passengers are now allowed to take laptops on flights to the U.S. after the carriers worked with the U.S. to tighten security checks, the BBC reports. Kuwait Airways and Royal Jordanian join Etihad Airways, Turkish Airlines, and Emirates and Qatar Airways, which were made exempt from the ban last week. The ban had been in place since March on direct flights originating from eight mainly Muslim countries due to fears that terrorists have found a way to hide bombs inside of laptops.