David Droga Picks His Five Key Campaigns

From a viral stunt to a team-up with a rap superstar, here are Droga5 founder David Droga ‘s choices for five advertising moments that have defined his innovative company.

1. Ecko Unltd, “Still Free,” 2006

Droga5’s first work was a bold buzz-builder that didn’t appear to be an ad. In a grainy video, fashion CEO Marc Ecko hops a fence and seems to spray graffiti on Air Force One. It wasn’t real, but CNN and others bit, which massively amplified the reach of the low-budget campaign. “Before the term ‘viral video’ came out,” says Droga, “we used the mass media to our advantage.”

2. Jewish Council For Education And Research, “The Great Schlep,” 2008

During the 2008 presidential election, Droga5 came up with a pro-Obama campaign intended to sway the votes of elderly Jewish voters in the crucial swing state of Florida. The hilarious spots, starring comedian Sarah Silverman, were aimed not at the voters themselves, but rather at the demo most likely to command their undivided attention: their grandchildren.

3. Microsoft, “Decode Jay Z,” 2009

Microsoft wanted to attract younger users to its Bing Maps. Jay Z wanted to promote his auto­biography. So Droga5 cooked up an unusual, mutually beneficial double campaign. “You can make partnerships where partnerships never existed,” says Droga. “Brands you’d usually have to pay millions of dollars will participate for nothing, because they want to be part of something cool.”