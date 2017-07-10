Here’s how people reacted to Trump’s proposed joint cybersecurity force with Russia

After his historic meeting with Putin, Trump tweeted:

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

It did not go down well with people on either side of the political spectrum:

It’s like two foxes saying ‘don’t worry, we’re going to keep the hens safe. You farmers go back to sleep.’ — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) July 9, 2017

This is like building an anti-terrorism task force with ISIS https://t.co/QkLY1A3A9L — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) July 9, 2017

Trump’s tweets this morning make clear that he has no intention of protecting our democracy against future attack. Very dangerous. — Laura Rosenberger (@rosenbergerlm) July 9, 2017

Partnering with Putin on a "Cyber Security Unit" is akin to partnering with Assad on a "Chemical Weapons Unit". 2/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 9, 2017

No! No! No! As an election official, I ask that you stop this, now. — BarbByrum (@BarbByrum) July 9, 2017

This is like giving the alarm code to the guys who just burglarized your home. Just make it easier for them next time. https://t.co/NsdZbV2KsI — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 7, 2017

But then after the backlash, it seemed as if even President Trump didn’t like his own proposal: