Here’s how people reacted to Trump’s proposed joint cybersecurity force with Russia

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

After his historic meeting with Putin, Trump tweeted:

It did not go down well with people on either side of the political spectrum:

But then after the backlash, it seemed as if even President Trump didn’t like his own proposal:

