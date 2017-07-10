Major papers want the right to collectively bargain with Google and Facebook

An alliance between the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post, among others, will ask Congress for a limited antitrust exemption so that they may combine their resources and heft to collectively negotiate better distribution and advertising concessions from Google and Facebook, the New York Times reports. The papers are concerned that the two tech giants are not just the main gatekeepers to news nowadays, but that they are also sucking up most of the advertising revenues that are generated from the papers’ journalism.