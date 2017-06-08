Democrats Believe In Starbucks, Republicans Believe In Exxon

In January, when Starbucks announced a plan to hire 10,000 refugees over five years, it may have hoped to gild its reputation for doing good. But, if so, it was in for a rude surprise. By mid-February, its brand perception score had fallen by two-thirds, according to one ranking .

Apparently many consumers were influenced by a #BoycottStarbucks outbreak on Twitter (a patriotic “movement” according to Breitbart) and by a meme suggesting the coffee giant was privileging foreign workers over veterans (even though Starbucks has a separate program for veterans).

Starbucks’s experience shows how brands are not immune to political and cultural polarization. These days, companies often feel compelled to pursue social impact and to take value-based positions on issues of the day. But sometimes those actions can get them into trouble.

In a separate survey of the purpose of brands, Starbucks has the most polarizing brand of all (perhaps because the survey was done in mid-February). In a ranking of 150 companies, Democrats place it 85 places above Republicans.