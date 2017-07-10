advertisement
AI is hilariously horrible at naming paint colors

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

A data scientist tried to teach her AI to name colors by feeding it data on 7,700 Sherwin-Williams paint colors. What the AI came up with were names like “Burble Simp,” “Turdly,” “Stanky Bean”, and “Sindis Poop.” The data scientist’s two blog posts are worth a read for those interested in the methodology behind her teaching methods—as well as seeing what other color names the AI came up with (“Queen Slime” anyone?).

