Why This Google Executive Put Her Career On Pause

In 2011, Rachael O’Meara had worked her way into management at Google, responsible for leading a team of 11 customer-support reps. Her job had all the markings of a successful career, but she was unhappy … and so was her boss. Performance reviews weren’t good, and her manager bluntly told her that she had to change in order to be successful at Google.

“I felt like I was putting all this effort in wanting to succeed, but it wasn’t working,” she recalls. “How did I go from being a confident, successful woman, achieving promotions and praise to what felt like a floundering failure?”

Instead of choosing to quit or waiting to be let go, O’Meara opted to put her career on a three-month pause. “I wasn’t in a mental place to know what I wanted next,” she says. “I was so concerned about failure and doing poorly. The path I was on clearly wasn’t working. I wanted to learn what would make me feel more satisfied and be happy.”

At the time, Google was among 15% of companies that offer employees the chance to take an unpaid sabbatical, according to the Society for Human Resource Management. O’Meara thought the break would be just what she needed to figure things out.

What She Did

With 90 responsibility-free days ahead of her, O’Meara created a plan that would make the most of her time. The knee-jerk reaction might have been to travel the entire time, but O’Meara felt self-reflection was the better path.

“I love to travel, but I knew that was a trap I could fall into where I was distracted and not focused on myself,” she says. “I wanted introspection, allowing myself the space for whatever was bubbling up to rise.”

O’Meara set up rules and structure. She would be out of the house by 10 a.m. every day, only checking email during a 30-minute timeframe. She started journaling, took classes like Bikram yoga and salsa dancing that pushed her outside of her comfort zone, and got a part-time job as a bicycle tour guide. She learned how to meditate, studied leadership development and received a coaching certificate. O’Meara also identified her strengths through assessments and asking for feedback.

“The key is to maintain a growth mind-set,” she says. “If you do this, everything becomes an opportunity.”