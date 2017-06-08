Three Freelance Clients You Need To Steer Clear Of

It’s only a matter of time before every freelancer encounters bad clients. A few are just irritating, while others can be downright damaging to your business. Sometimes the project is to blame, but other times it’s actually the client’s attitude—and that’s the real problem. While projects can change, a bad client’s mind-set isn’t likely to. So even if the work is ideal, the way a client treats you project after project can become (and remain) unbearable.

In fact, I’ve actually learned to shy away from the term “freelancer,” since it tends to evoke the image of a cheap fixer-upper in the minds of even well-meaning clients, rather than the strategic partner you want to be treated as. Lots of consultants and independent workers enter the world of self-employment still thinking like employees, which opens the door for all kinds of mistreatment, willful or otherwise.

Then again, there are still plenty of clients who’ll treat you badly no matter what you do. Here are three client mind-sets you should be wary of, along with warning signs to help you avoid them in the first place.

1. The Know-It-All

There’s always a gap between what the client thinks they know and what they really understand. When pushed, some clients will readily admit they lack expertise, but know-it-alls insist they know better. If you take on this type of client, they’ll eschew your advice and demand that you do things their way.

The problem usually isn’t ego, though—it’s a lack of self-awareness. Know-it-all clients are typically self-taught, taking pride in their ability to bootstrap their business. But in certain subject areas they simply lack the competence they think they possess; they often actually have even less knowledge than they think they do.

In other words, they’ve fallen victim to the Dunning-Kruger effect, a common cognitive bias that leads people to overestimate their abilities. We’re all unaware of our blind spots and biases, but some people are more so than others—to the point that they believe they’re far better than the real experts. Some clients talk a good game and give off an air of mastery, but the more you learn the clearer it becomes that they’re really just a beginner. You might even start to wonder why they thought they needed you at all.

How to spot a know-it-all client: This type of client often cites for hiring you is their lack of time rather than their lack of skill. They sprinkle terms that suggest domain knowledge throughout your conversations. They come to the project with a detailed plan. At first, this sounds like somebody who’s got a good handle on things—great. But later, when you try to dissuade them from anything they suggest, they push back. Their lack of self-awareness starts peeking through, and eventually it costs you a lot of extra time and plenty of unneeded stress.