Facebook basically wants to build an entire town

Facebook is looking to expand its Menlo Park campus, adding not just office space but also a grocery store, retail shops, parks, and even 1,500 homes where people could live. The aim is to build a “village” of sorts, where all of the amenities within the social network’s property would also be accessible to non-Facebook residents of the area.
The idea was presented to Menlo Park officials on Thursday. If approved, Facebook hopes to start construction in 2019, with plans to have the first buildings ready for use by 2021.