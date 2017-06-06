Just Like Being There: The Governors Ball Music Festival 2017

The Governors Ball music festival took over New York City’s Randall’s Island Park this past weekend for three whole days, and Fast Company was there to capture some of the action. The festival is like an in-person curated custom playlist that you can walk around in, standing just feet away from the voices in your headphones, which this year included more than 60 different artists. Our top three performances from the entire weekend were the prestigious Wu-Tang Clan, a little heavy metal band called Tool, and the electro-rock duo Phantogram. Fast Company jumped behind the camera lens to take a closer look at the power of these band’s brand to turn digital streamers into experience goers. So feast your eyes on the festival in the slide show above, and see for yourself how the business of music is thriving.