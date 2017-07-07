Your Amazon Echo is ready to nag you now

In case your phone’s desperate cries for attention weren’t enough, you can now get notifications on Amazon Alexa devices such as the Echo speaker and the new Echo Show. When Amazon has something to say, it’ll play an audio tone—which can be disabled—and show a yellow light ring or on-screen banner. Users can then manage their notifications with a variety of voice commands, such as, “Alexa, what’d I miss?”
For now, Amazon is only offering notifications for when a package is out for delivery, and users must opt in to receive the alerts. But over time, the company plans to expand notifications to other services, such as Washington Post news updates and reports from Accuweather. Still needed: A better system to juggle all those nagging alerts and avoid more notification overload.
