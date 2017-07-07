It’s Friday, so why not have Baskin-Robbins delivered right to your door?

Baskin-Robbins said Thursday that it’s going to start delivering all 31 flavors, so you never need to step into the un-air-conditioned wilderness again. The company is teaming up with DoorDash to deliver its ice cream in 22 cities across the United States, including New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, and Seattle. If you’re wondering how they make sure your Cherries Jubilee doesn’t melt into your Daiquiri Ice, according to Bloomberg, DoorDash will use insulated carriers (even though it’s still pretty good melted).
To enjoy your ice cream at home, place your order on the DoorDash mobile app or website, suck up the delivery fees that start at $2.99 and average about $5, and then wait for your delicious treat to arrive. Be aware, though, that you can’t get whipped cream on your ice cream sundaes. Apparently, it’s prone to dissolving during delivery.