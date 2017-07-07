It’s Friday, so why not have Baskin-Robbins delivered right to your door?

Baskin-Robbins said Thursday that it’s going to start delivering all 31 flavors, so you never need to step into the un-air-conditioned wilderness again. The company is teaming up with DoorDash to deliver its ice cream in 22 cities across the United States, including New York, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, and Seattle. If you’re wondering how they make sure your Cherries Jubilee doesn’t melt into your Daiquiri Ice, according to Bloomberg, DoorDash will use insulated carriers (even though it’s still pretty good melted).