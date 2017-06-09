Should Companies Make Vacation Mandatory?

The importance and benefits of taking time off from work are well-documented. Without downtime, you and your team are likely less creative and more likely to burn out.

But Americans just can’t seem to unplug. Between 2000 and 2014, the number of vacation days U.S. workers took declined steadily from a long-term average of 20.3 days to 16. And while the number of vacation days taken ticked up to 16.8 in 2016, 54% of employees have unused vacation time, according to a report by the Project: Time Off Coalition, a group of businesses, mostly in tourism, retail, and related sectors.

Companies have experimented with different methods to get employees to take more time off. In recent years, some have experimented with “unlimited vacation,” which removes arbitrary limits on the number of vacation days an employee can take, with mixed results. Kickstarter found that the policy actually resulted in employees taking less vacation time.

When Paying Employees To Take Vacation Isn’t Enough

Social media sharing platform Buffer has experimented with various vacation policies, including unlimited vacation time. In 2015, the company also found that unlimited vacation wasn’t as effective as they had hoped and began paying employees $1,000 to take vacation time. Even so, 57% of the company’s employees had taken less than 15 days of vacation time. Then, in September 2016, the company began a new policy: Every employee must take a minimum of three weeks of vacation.

Managers are tasked with monitoring employees’ time off and working with them to schedule vacation time if the employee has not done so. Based on the data so far, the company estimates that 56% of employees will have taken 15 days or more of vacation by the end of the year.

“I think that the switch from ‘unlimited’ to ‘minimum’ was huge, and we heard as much from our employees who were slightly confused, or they thought it was vague, and they felt a lot more comfortable,” says Hailley Griffis, Buffer communications specialist.

More Than A Nice-To-Have

Making vacation “mandatory” is a good idea, says Sharon DeLay, founder of HR consultancy GO-HR. Some industries already mandate time off for a variety of reasons. In addition to stress reduction and improvements to quality of work, ensuring that employees take time away from their jobs is also a good hedge against an employee having too much control over a particular area or losing institutional knowledge when the employee leaves.