Four Productive Things To Do If You Can’t Use Devices In-Flight

“Excuse me, but your laptop isn’t permitted on the plane—let me check that for you.” That’s a line some travelers have already heard while trying to board flights to the U.S.

Passengers arriving from 10 Middle Eastern and African airports are still barred from flying with carry-on electronic devices after a Department of Homeland Security rule went into place in March. Three weeks ago, the agency said that a proposed expansion covering European airports was “off the table,” then indicated later that it was “still on the table.” That’s left aviation officials unsure how to plan.

But before you start hyperventilating at the thought of hours of lost productivity in case the device ban does get extended, there are a few steps you can take to prepare. Here are four ways to use your time productively in-flight—no laptop required.

1. Do Your Most Thoughtful Work (On Paper)

When you want to do deep thinking, one of the most effective strategies is to step away from your computer or smartphone. If you need to take a flight sans laptop, bring sheets of blank paper and a pen. If you’re shopping around for a paper notebook or planner, here are a couple of guides that can help.

Then pick one or two of these key projects to tackle:

There’s always some future project or initiative that needs thinking through. Bring printouts of any proposals you’re considering or trying to put together yourself. This way you can read and reflect on them and clarify which specific actions you need to take next. Strategy. What projects do you already have going on right now? Now is a great time to think through the approach you and your team are taking to a current project, or plot out the direction for a new one. In a notebook or on a scrap of paper, capture your thoughts in a mind map—here’s how.

2. High-Level Planning

Although I’m a big fan of digital calendars for planning meetings and mapping out my workweek, I much prefer doing higher-level planning on paper.

When I plan my year (and yes, you really can plan out your entire year—and your next international flight might be a great time to do it), I take a letter-size sheet of paper and turn it on its side. Then I write out each month of the year and create a T-chart below the name of each month. On the left side of the T are my key professional goals for the month. On the right side of the T are my key personal goals and commitments, including trips I want to take.