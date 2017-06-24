Want To Be More Creative And Successful? Fight The Urge To Focus

In 1987, Mark Frauenfelder read an article in Whole Earth Review about the indie magazine revolution and thought to himself, “I’ve got to do a zine.” The next year, he and his wife started Boing Boing, a pop culture and technology publication. Frauenfelder was a mechanical engineer at the time; when Boing Boing launched in 1995 (first in print and then online), he kept his job in the disc-drive industry—and this was after he had joined the editorial team at Wired magazine two years earlier.

Frauenfelder did all this on the side and without any formal journalism experience, learning as he went and having fun every step of the way. He went on to found Make in 2005, a magazine that covered the growing “maker movement,” and a decade after that Frauenfelder self-published a book on magic tricks. He’s also an artist whose work graces the cover of Billy Idol’s 1993 album Cyberpunk.

This is just how Frauenfelder’s brain works; he can’t stay stuck on one thing for too long. “For better or for worse,” he told me, “I am really interested in a lot of different things, and trying things out myself to see what it’s like to actually experience producing media or other things is always interesting.”

That’s an underappreciated hallmark of successful creatives—they’re rarely specialists in just one thing. In fact, too much focus can prove risky.

The Rule Of The Portfolio

When asked, “What do you do?” most of us tend to answer with a one-word reply or start describing our work duties. But since when does a single job description define what a person is capable of? Whether we realize it or not, many of us assume that we’ll eventually have to commit to a certain path in life, spend most our career doing that one thing, and not veer too far from it or else sabotage our professional success. This, we think, is what mastery is all about.

It isn’t. Your career can always change and evolve—in fact, the most creative ones need to regularly. In order to thrive, you have to master more than one skill. In the Renaissance, people embraced this intersection of different disciplines, and those who blended them best were rightly called “masters.” Frauenfelder says he has a hard time answering when people ask what he does. “What I do is just pick one thing, and I’ll say, I’m a magazine editor, or a writer, or a blogger . . . I’m just generally a person who will do things that require creativity and communication.”