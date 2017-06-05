Equinox Just Added 20 More Letters To The LGBTQA Community

For brands, building a campaign that makes a political statement or takes a clear position on a polarizing cultural issue is nothing short of a gamble, where good intentions weigh none. What matters is execution and, more to the point, having the right to be in that space.

With Pride Month underway, many brands are once again at the ready to pull out their “ally” cards with ads featuring gay couples and families–ads that can easily tread the razor-thin line between authentic celebration and exploitation.

“Any time a brand puts out an ad that can be perceived as a social statement, the impact can be one of two things: It can be incredibly positive or it can be incredibly negative,” says Liz Nolan, executive creative director of Equinox. “As brand marketers, we all live in fear that we will make that mistake ourselves. But if you do it thoughtfully with the right partners, with the right insight, and you do your research, the likelihood of getting it wrong is much lower.”

In celebration of Pride, Equinox collaborated with The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center to create The LGBTQAlphabet, a short film that aims to prove that a community so diverse can’t be contained in just six letters. The five-minute clips give familiar and new meanings to all 26 letters of the alphabet, as interpreted through dance and voiced by members of the LGBTQA community.

As Nolan mentioned, for brands to inject themselves into social conversations in an honest way, breaking down internal echo chambers is the first place to start, which is why her team, along with agency Wieden+Kennedy, worked in tandem with The Center.

“When you exist in your own world for too long you forget reality, and being able to work with partners like The Center is really important,” Nolan says. “We didn’t want it to be us dictating meaning around what these letters stood for. ‘LGBTQA’ exists in the world and we all know what [the letters] mean. And then you have these other letters that we decided to give an interpretation of based on the insights of real people and what it means to them–this is not is Equinox saying this is what this means.”

The direct correlation between interpretive dances from A to Z and a luxury gym aren’t apparent on the surface–and that’s what Nolan was aiming for. Within the marketing space, Equinox has leaned more on the provocative side. Equinox’s most recent campaign “Commit to Something” featured glossy editorial shots of men and women just going for it, whether it was growing a weed empire, playing the harp until you bleed, or getting a double mastectomy.