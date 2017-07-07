Read this before flipping the bird at your computer

If you get frustrated enough while trying to remember a password, you may be tempted to flip off your computer, but pretty soon it just might know what that means. Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Institute have taught a computer to interpret the body language and movements of multiple people—and even the pose of individual fingers .

“We communicate almost as much with the movement of our bodies as we do with our voice,” Yaser Sheikh, associate professor of robotics, said in a statement. “But computers are more or less blind to it.” To improve human-computer interactions, Sheikh and his team developed a method for tracking 2D human form and motion with the help of the Panoptic Studio, a two-story space outfitted with 500 video cameras. They took the data they gathered and taught the computer how to identify certain movements and gestures, or what they call “real-time pose detection” for an entire group of people at the same time.

While Sheikh and his team have already released the computer code for both multi-person and hand-pose estimation to encourage collaboration and development, they will present their findings at the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Conference later this month, explaining how, in the future, human-computer interactions could be more natural, and people may be able to communicate with computers simply by pointing at things.