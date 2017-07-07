Sony’s PlayStation Vue price hike stings for cord-cutters with antennas

Sony is raising the price of its PlayStation Vue streaming TV bundle by $10 per month in many markets. PlayStation Vue plans now start at $40 per month nationwide, regardless of whether customers are getting a full suite of live, local broadcast channels. Previously, Sony had sold a “slim” version of its streaming bundle for $30 and up in markets that lacked those channels, but those plans are no longer available for new subscribers. (Existing subscribers will also pay more after the next three billing cycles.)
While the optics aren’t great for Sony, most other streaming bundles already charge a consistent rate with or without local broadcast feeds. The assumption is that more markets will get their local channels soon, especially now that ABC, CBS, and NBC have reached broad streaming pacts with their local affiliate stations. For most customers, higher prices may be a worthy trade-off for getting the big four broadcast channels, but for antenna users who can receive those channels for free, Sony’s new pricing stings.