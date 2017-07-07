Sony’s PlayStation Vue price hike stings for cord-cutters with antennas

Sony is raising the price of its PlayStation Vue streaming TV bundle by $10 per month in many markets. PlayStation Vue plans now start at $40 per month nationwide, regardless of whether customers are getting a full suite of live, local broadcast channels. Previously, Sony had sold a “slim” version of its streaming bundle for $30 and up in markets that lacked those channels, but those plans are no longer available for new subscribers. (Existing subscribers will also pay more after the next three billing cycles.)