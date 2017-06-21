Hello Dear, Nigerian Email Scammers Are Becoming Coders

You’ve certainly received the emails : There is a prince with $1 million dollars, and he wants to give it to you. Or perhaps it’s an astronaut or a military leader. Regardless of the tall tale, one part remains the same: All that’s required is a little cash up front for you to see a windfall later. The grift, technically known as the advance fee fraud, predates email, but the electronic version has become indelibly associated with Nigeria– one-fifth of all the reported scams originated from the country in 2014– and other cybercrime is popular as well.

But running online scams takes brains and technical know-how, so an organization called Paradigm Initiative is training disadvantaged young cybercriminals to instead build apps and online businesses. In a 10-week course, the students learn a host of entrepreneurial and tech skills, from money management to coding and web design.

“If you can hack a website in the name of committing a crime, then you can design a real website and get paid for it,” said ‘Gbenga Sesan, the founder and executive director of Paradigm Initiative. “There are people in our program who believed that crime was their only option–some said that it was their way of giving back to a system that disappointed them and didn’t allow them to get a job even after going to school.”

In Nigeria, 50% of young people are unemployed or underemployed, and 63% of citizens live below the poverty line. By giving high-potential 12- to 28-year-olds from poor backgrounds tech-focused training, Paradigm Initiative wants to help thousands of Nigerians join the digital economy. The social enterprise is funded by its consulting work and supporting partners, which include the Ford Foundation, Google, and Facebook.

“We do this work because the Nigerian government has failed in its responsibility to educate properly. Our work is a challenge to the government, to show them a model that works,” said Sesan, a social entrepreneur who has worked as a consultant for the United Nations, Harvard, and Microsoft.

The idea for Paradigm Initiative stretches back to 1991, when a teacher forbade then-13-year-old Sesan from using one of his school’s few computers–because she didn’t think he was smart enough to figure out how. “That’s why I decided I was going to pay it back–to make sure no young person goes through what I went through,” said Sesan.

One Paradigm Initiative student has built an app called MobiCheck that allows patients to check their medical data in real time. Another founded Tress, an app that helps African women share hairstyles and hair care tips. Another invented an app that lets users block X-rated content with a voice-recognition algorithm that detects age.