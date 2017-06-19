10 Great Business Podcasts

Looking for something new to listen to? These podcasts offer plenty to inform, inspire, and entertain you.

1. “StartUp,” Gimlet Media

No podcast better captures the thrills and struggles of launching a company. Created as a remarkably candid docuseries on the birth of podcasting business Gimlet Media, it now traces the surprising stories of other enterprises.

Sample episode: The inventor of the slap bracelet on why he made no money from the ’90s fad.

2. “Planet Money,” NPR

This show—launched in 2008 to help explain the financial crisis—offers fascinating explorations of the intersection between economics and culture.

Sample episode: A look at why many Irish pubs are so similar. The answer? In the 1970s, one man defined the elements of a Dublin bar, created a kit, and sold thousands around the globe.

3. “Working,” Panoply

Each installment starts with the same question: “What is your name and what do you do?” Guests then reveal details of their jobs, whether they’re a neurosurgeon, a novelist, a pollster, or a clown.

Sample episode: A professional Santa spills trade secrets: Don’t work shopping malls, wear a real fur suit, and never say, “Ho ho ho.”