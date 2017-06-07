Creative Advice From One Of Music’s Top Songwriters: It’s Okay To Suck

After more than 20 years in the music business as a songwriter and with four Grammys to his name, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd still finds himself explaining what he does for a living. It’s not that people can’t grasp the concept of a writing a song–they can’t quite grasp what goes into songwriting as a profession.

“When I say ‘songwriter’ they look at it like writing poems, and it’s really on a whole other level than that. It’s a formula. It’s concept,” Poo Bear says. “They just get it misunderstood because they feel like it’s an arts project. People always look at my job and they downplay it like it’s not that hard.” Should anyone be mistaken about just how challenging Poo Bear’s job really is, the Red Bull TV doc Afraid of Forever is required viewing. Afraid of Forever follows Poo Bear as he’s trying to write his next hit song after his career spiked by working on Justin Bieber’s platinum album Purpose, churning out chart-defying tracks like “What Do You Mean?” and “Where Are Ü Now.” For the better part of his career, Poo Bear has been a silent force in the industry, penning smash hits for some of biggest names across R&B, hip-hop, and pop including Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, J Balvin, 112, Jill Scott, Usher, and Pink. As accomplished as Poo Bear is, Purpose reinvigorated his passion for songwriting, and put him in the unique position of being both a music veteran and an overnight success. Bieber openly praised his collaboration with Poo Bear while doing press for Purpose, thrusting Poo Bear beyond a big music industry name and into being a celebrity in his own right. “I got so numb and used to people not giving me credit that it was weird when Justin started saying my name. He was like, I want everybody to know what you just did–you deserve it,” Poo Bear says. “I can say that album gave me a whole new confidence and more security in my ideas and my melodies, knowing that it did connect with the people so well. And it inspired me to be great and to be consistent and persistent with my music.” Poo Bear is undoubtedly one of the hardest working songwriters in the game who, as it’s shown in Afraid of Forever, is continually overlapping multiple, and very different, projects. Anyone who can juggle writing folk, R&B, puppet comedy, and Spanish-language music is a creative force worth learning from. So here, Poo Bear lays out his blueprint for staying creative.

