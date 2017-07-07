advertisement
Tesla will build the world’s largest lithium-ion battery for Australia

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The 100-megawatt (129-megawatt hour) battery will operate around the clock in South Australia in an attempt to stave off future blackouts that have plagued the country, reports the BBC. If the power grid in South Australia becomes overloaded, the battery should kick in to keep homes and infrastructure juiced up. To put Tesla’s massive battery in perspective, the world’s next largest battery is only 30 megawatts.

