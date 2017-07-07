advertisement
Fitness tracker company Jawbone is going out of business

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

It was once one of the leaders of the fitness tracking industry, but now the company is shutting down. Jawbone has begun liquidation proceedings and notices have been sent to its creditors, MacRumors reports. But the CEO of Jawbone and many of its employees will still be in the health tech game. They are transitioning to a new company called Jawbone Health Hub that will make “health-related hardware and software services.”

