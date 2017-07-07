Russia may have hacked a Kansas nuclear power plant

Hackers working for a foreign government have recently hacked “at least a dozen” U.S. power plants, reports Bloomberg, which cites U.S. officials with knowledge of the situation. Those hacks included the Wolf Creek nuclear facility in Kansas. The officials theorize the hackers are looking for weak spots in the U.S. electricity grid that they can exploit in the future to disrupt the country’s power network. For now, Russia is the main suspect, as the methods used closely mirror the hacking of the Ukrainian power grid, which is largely attributed to state-sponsored Russian hackers.