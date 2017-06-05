National Geographic Goes Beyond Trailers With New Content For “Genius”

It might have been the least expected Super Bowl win ever–not just the Patriots historically dramatic comeback–but the fact National Geographic had what many considered the best big game ad of 2017 , a promo for its new show Genius , about Albert Einstein, starring Geoffrey Rush.

Now for its latest marketing push around the show, it’s honoring the life, inspiration, and imagination of Einstein in 10 short films. The network and agency Pereira O’Dell worked with show director Sam Spiegel for two headlining films, The Instrument and The Mirror. Then for the eight remaining episodes, they partnered with the Tongal filmmaking community–a crowd-sourcing platform that connects brands with creatives–to give new filmmakers a chance to contribute.

Andy Baker, SVP global creative director of National Geographic channels, says that the “10 Days of Genius” Film Festival idea is a result of knowing that TV audiences are a sophisticated bunch. Trailers and traditional promos are great, but there are more creative ways to attract viewers. These short films are connected to Genius in concept and spirit rather than a direct reference–and Baker says it’s important that they can stand on their own, while still tying back to the show.

“What makes these content extensions more interesting is that they don’t simply exist to push people to the linear TV network to watch the show. Yes, that’s awesome if it happens, but it may not always be realistic,” says Baker. “The extensions become more of a multi-platform brand play, too. As long as those audiences are engaging with our brand, and seeing that it is relevant and entertaining and telling great stories, no matter which platform it’s on, that’s a good thing. So we have been creating these additional storytelling tools as a way to reach new audiences, tell new stories, and not just sit back and rely on the same tactics that we did 10 years ago. In the same way that peoples’ media consumption patterns have changed, we have to evolve how we get their attention.”

While the show’s Super Bowl stealing spot was created with McCann New York, this time the network teamed up with agency Pereira O’Dell. The executive creative director Dave Arnold says the idea started with a collection of short films that answered a simple brief: imagination is more important than knowledge.

“As we got closer to production, we decided to focus our resources on Instrument and Mirror, but in the edit as we were seeing the potential of the films, Andy suggested sharing the brief with Tongal to build on our platform,” says Arnold. “We asked their community to interpret Albert Einstein’s most creative quotes with very few rules. The rest has been a true creative experiment.”