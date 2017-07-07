advertisement
Eric Schmidt and Elon Musk don’t like Trump’s agenda, but they are still giving money to the GOP

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The two tech luminaries have publicly disavowed Trump’s stance on major issues like immigration and climate change, but that’s not stopping them from supporting his party for the 2018 midterm elections, reports Recode. Both men have donated heavily to Republican organizations in the last year. But as Recode points out, supporting the Republicans via donations despite not agreeing with their leader is good business. Like it or not, their donations allow them to get face time with prominent GOP leaders to discuss issues that matter to Silicon Valley—such as immigration.

