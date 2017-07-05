How Tough Mudder Creates Its Sick, Scary, Innovative, And Fun Obstacles

More than any of its mud-run competitors, Tough Mudder is known for the clever (and cleverly named) obstacles that define its events. There’s Augustus Gloop, a plastic shaft you have to climb up as water sprays down on you; Electroshock Therapy, a crop of dangling electric wires you have to run through; and Block Ness Monster, a rotating plank that’s submerged in water—the only way to get over it is to have other Mudders, as participants are called, heave your body up and over it.

These cheeky obstacles are a key ingredient to Tough Mudder’s success and brand identity, as I wrote about in a recent feature on the company, and are one of the reasons that it is still going strong—and expanding—as other obstacle-race companies fold. Mudders love not just challenging themselves to survive something like Electroshock Therapy, but seeing what new obstacles the company rolls out each year. Tough Mudder is dedicated to keeping its obstacle “menu” fresh, and typically about four new obstacles are unveiled each November at the 24-hour, World’s Toughest Mudder event in Las Vegas. Those obstacles then get introduced to other Tough Mudder races starting in January. This schedule means that Tough Mudder is constantly at work dreaming up new thrills for its customers. And the process by which it does this is both incredibly methodical and playful, highlighting just how seriously the company takes innovation.

Nolan Kombol, senior director of product at Tough Mudder, recently spoke to Fast Company about the five phases that transform a wacky idea for an obstacle into one competitors see on a Tough Mudder course.

1. Ideation, Or How Can We Torture Them Next?

To start with, Tough Mudder assesses the obstacles currently on the course, with a particular focus on what’s generating conversation. “We take in what people talk about,” says Kombol, “on social media, what they post about it, the pictures we see. We’ll develop a ranking of the health of the obstacles, and say which ones are serving a purpose, which one’s aren’t.”

Tough Mudder then asks a simple question: What are the needs of the product? “Block Ness Monster, which we rolled out last year and is now one of our most popular obstacles,” says Kombol, came from the company thinking about how to integrate more teamwork into the course. “The direction I gave was, how can we create an obstacle that takes not just two people but four to six people to complete? A lot of the obstacles we had were either partner-based or maybe just required two people to do it.”

2. Conception, Or Can We Actually Pull This Off?

“We’ve done these retreats where we’ve gone to a house in upstate New York and we spend two to three days pitching ideas,” Kombol says, though he admits, “we’re mostly playing around in the woods, trying to come up with fun ideas and how we might achieve the targets we set in the first days of ideation.” Once back in Tough Mudder’s Brooklyn headquarters, Kombol’s team tries to come up with as many concepts as possible to solve the need they think its courses can use.

If they think an idea is feasible, they’ll create a “fairly detailed, 3D rendering of what that obstacle should be” to bring to Tough Mudder’s operations and safety teams to work out the structural details and think through all of the potential hazards, a process that can take anywhere from an hour to several weeks. “For a wall, it’s a pretty black-and-white process,” Kombol says. “But for something like Electro Shock, it’s much longer.”