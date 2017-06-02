Felix Wants To Help Frustrated Freelancers Get Paid

What’s the one problem freelancers complain more about than anything else? It’s getting stiffed—or getting paid long after the job is done.

With the number of freelancers growing, a group of applications and platforms have emerged to help make money matters go more smoothly. The latest entrant is Felix, a mobile app that lets freelancers set up autopay with clients.

Started by former tutors David Phelps and Thomas Howell, Felix lets hourly workers log their time weekly and invoice clients who agree to issue automatic payments. After each weekly invoice is generated, vendors have 48 hours to cancel if there is a dispute.

In some ways, it provides much of what PayPal does for businesses, but inside a sleek mobile interface that auto generates an invoice based on time, date, hourly rate, and expenses. Like PayPal, Felix charges a processing fee (3.9% plus 30¢). It is aimed at the legions of workers like babysitters, tutors, piano teachers, and swim instructors who offer one-on-one recurring services and are typically paid with cash (or through Venmo)؅.

The emergence of Felix and apps like it indicates that contingent workers have reached a scale to where a market is finally rising to meet their demands. More than one-third of workers are freelancers, according to a 2016 survey. The report found that these workers have two major problems with their self-employed lifestyle: getting paid fairly, and getting paid on time.

“I file invoices, but they just ignore them,” says Katherine Packer, a freelance social media blogger, about her clients. While these tools are beginning to roll out in bigger corporate settings, individual freelancers are still struggling with an antiquated billing system.