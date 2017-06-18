The Stuff–From Lego To Ludacris–That Makes YouTube YouTube

For years, independent creators and savvy brands have made YouTube their playground. Now, TV-like content from Hollywood pros has them competing for the audience’s attention. As we explain in our look at how Susan Wojcicki is transforming YouTube , the new mix of video has already changed the service, but Wojcicki and her team have plenty more work left to do.

Only On YouTube

1. Webs & Tiaras: Grown-ups in comic-book and princess costumes perform surreal silent-movie vignettes, the latest genre innovation taking root among the service’s creator class.

2. Dude Perfect: Bros work together to create Rube Goldberg–like trick shots or play golf in a hurricane, marrying sports and comedy in a way ESPN or Comedy Central never could.

3. Lego: The toy maker showcases clever fan creations such as a Beauty and the Beast tribute, as well as its own work, one of many brands turning marketing into entertainment.

4. Casey Neistat: The ur–video blogger returned to YouTube in 2017 after a break and continues to redefine the diary format, shooting footage from drones and electric skateboards.

Mainstream Entertainment

1. Coachella: YouTube has exclusively live-streamed the immensely popular annual music festival the past two years, including shooting 360-degree videos.

2. “Lost” Pop Culture: From unaired TV pilots and long-forgotten shows to scores of film noir movies, YouTube offers 24/7, on-demand access to a museum of film and television.