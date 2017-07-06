Now you can use Lyft to donate to the ACLU

Earlier this year, after President Trump unveiled his controversial travel ban, Lyft said it would donate $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). (This could be considered a great example of the company showing that it is definitely not Uber.) Now Lyft is offering a way for its customers to also donate to the ACLU. With its Round Up & Donate function, Lyft made it possible for riders to round up their bill and donate the difference to organizations like the USO and the Human Rights Campaign. Today, the ACLU is being added to the roster of charities to which riders can donate. The ACLU could certainly use the funds, given how busy it’s been in the Trump era. For more on what it’s been up to, check out our May feature story here.