This App Rewards You For Making Cheaper Business Travel Purchases

There is one thing that’s the same no matter the size of the organization. From small three-person businesses to multinational corporations, employees are required to stay within travel budgets, adhere to company travel policies, and to file expense reports. Most employees likely find the process tedious.

One company is looking to transform that experience with the millennial workforce in mind. The app TravelBank claims that it gives employees more choices in how they travel, while helping businesses save money in the process. That experience starts with an estimate on the cost of your trip. As soon as a business decides to send an employee on a trip, it can input the travel dates and destination, and get an estimate of how much that trip should cost based on current listings, taking into account your company’s travel policies, such as whether your employees fly economy or business class, or stay in two- or five-star hotels.

With that estimate, a business than can then issue an employee a travel budget and allow them to book flights and hotels as they please. Budgets are broken down into different sections, such as flight, hotel, and food. All of this is pretty standard already at most companies. The idea that makes TravelBank different, however, is that an employee can use their travel budget any way they choose.

For instance, the company’s travel budget might allow for a four-star hotel but an economy flight; however, the employee might prefer to fly business class so they can get some shut-eye on the way, and stay in a less-expensive hotel once they arrive. Expenses can be added as they happen within the app, and employees can keep a running tally of where they are in their budget, and how much they might have left to spend. The app can create a PDF expense report once the trip is over.

Making less-expensive choices along the way can also pay–literally.

Where TravelBank differs from some of its competition like Concur is that it incentivizes employees to come in under budget by having their company split the savings with them. For instance, if the budget for a week trip to New York was $3,000, but an employee saved $600 by taking the subway rather than taxis and staying in a slightly lower-rated hotel, then the employee will receive half the savings back–in this case, $300. Rather than cold hard cash, however; that refund will come in the form of purchasing credit at partners like Lyft and Airbnb.